MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $204.11 and a one year high of $324.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.