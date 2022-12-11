Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Deere & Company by 108.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 313.4% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.