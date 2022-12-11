Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

