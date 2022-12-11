62,735 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

