Utah Retirement Systems Sells 354 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

