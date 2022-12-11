Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $314.41 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

