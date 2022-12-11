Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.47% of Cintas worth $555,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 47.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 253,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

