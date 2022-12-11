Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

PXD opened at $214.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

