Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

