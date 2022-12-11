Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

OXY stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

