Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $332.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.14 and a 200 day moving average of $299.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

