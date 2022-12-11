Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $186.50.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

