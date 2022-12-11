Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

