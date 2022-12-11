SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

