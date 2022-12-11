United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.17 and a 200 day moving average of $543.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

