Castleark Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2,114.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity

CME Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.