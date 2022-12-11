MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

