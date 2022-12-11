MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

