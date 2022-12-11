MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

