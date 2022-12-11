Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

