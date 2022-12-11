Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,828 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

