Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $533.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.