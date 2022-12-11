The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.