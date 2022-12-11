Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

