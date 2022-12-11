Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,015 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
