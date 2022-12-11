Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating).

