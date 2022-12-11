Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

