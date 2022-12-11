RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $15,058,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

