Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

LRCX opened at $450.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

