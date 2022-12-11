Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

