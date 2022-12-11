Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.84 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.