97,993 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

