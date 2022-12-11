SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

