iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

