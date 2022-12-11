SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

