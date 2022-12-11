Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

NYSE SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

