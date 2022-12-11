Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $1,777,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $4,775,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.