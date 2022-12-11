TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

