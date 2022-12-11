Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 37,930 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kroger by 476.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

