Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 13,070 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 144,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 196,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,175.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 276,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 254,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

