MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

