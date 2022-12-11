MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,304 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

CRM stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

