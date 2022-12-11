Castleark Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE EL opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

