Castleark Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 131,005 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

