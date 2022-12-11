MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

