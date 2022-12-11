Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 298 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

