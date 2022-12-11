Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

