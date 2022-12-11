Css LLC Il Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

