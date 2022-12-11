United Services Automobile Association Has $5.35 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

