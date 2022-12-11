Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.